The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents decided Thursday that UW System schools must require potential employees to share sexual misconduct allegations in personnel files.

According to the Associated Press, the Board initiated the changes after reporting from the Stevens Point Journal and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel revealed that employees accused of sexual misconduct were able to transfer employment to different UW campuses without proper background checks.

According to AP, the reports prompted Gov. Scott Walker to ask the regents to review current hiring policies.

The Board mandated employee personnel files to include documentation of sexual misconduct allegations. UW schools will be required to share these files with the Wisconsin Department of Administration if a potential employee is in the running for a job with a state agency.

The Board voted unanimously, but some regents are concerned that sharing such information on file could potentially hurt careers.

UW System President Ray Cross said files will only be shared if a candidate becomes a finalist for a job.

Schools will now have to take steps to tighten hiring policies and develop background check procedures for current or former employees transferring from another UW school.

UW Board of Regents President John Behling said officials will study hiring policies at other Big Ten schools. The system staff will present the evaluated policy for approval by the Board of Regents in August.