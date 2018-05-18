The Madison Police Department arrested a man for picking fights and throwing punches at diners in Pizza Di Roma early Thursday morning.

According to the MPD incident report, officers responded to calls of 46-year-old Philemon Dillard picking fights with patrons. When they arrived, officers witnessed Dillard throwing punches at a patron.

Man beaten, stomped on by four men early Wednesday morningA Madison man was beaten by a group of four other men early Wednesday morning near the intersection of North Read…

Earlier in the night, the suspect had been the subject of three other police calls for yelling profanities at passersby on State Street.

Dillard was arrested Thursday for battery and disorderly conduct.