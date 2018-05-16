A Madison man was beaten by a group of four other men early Wednesday morning near the intersection of North Henry Street and State Street.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, witnesses saw the 25-year-old victim exchange words with a group of four men before they attacked him.

The group fled once a passerby came to the victim’s aid. Edgar Miranda, 21, whom witnesses said repeatedly slammed the victim’s head into the pavement, was later arrested following a traffic stop.

Miranda was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct.

The victim was disoriented but conscious when officers arrived. When asked by officers, the victim recalled being assaulted, but that’s all he could remember, according to MPD Chief Koval’s Blog.

He was later treated and released at a hospital for his injuries.

