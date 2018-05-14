A 25-year-old man from Lodi suffered multiple facial fractures after being battered near the corner of North Broom St. and West Johnson St. early Sunday morning.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, a witness saw two men approach the victim. One man put his shoulder into the victim, causing the victim to say something to the man he had collided with. The man then punched the victim in the head.

The suspect was described as 6’1” and wearing a blue sweatshirt with khaki or lighter colored pants.