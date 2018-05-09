Madison Police Department responded to an unconscious 21 year-old male on State Street Tuesday evening.

Witnesses told officers the victim was punched by another male after a verbal argument escalated, the MPD incident report said. The victim lost consciousness following the punch.

According to the incident report, the man was transported to the University of Wisconsin hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a white male in his 20’s. The investigation is ongoing.