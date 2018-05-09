In a drug deal gone wrong on State Street Tuesday evening, a homeless man was knocked unconscious and had his small amount of money stolen.

According to the Madison Police Department incident report, the man was purchasing a small amount of marijuana when a dispute arose regarding the cost.

The suspect took the victim’s money, punched him in the face and hit him on the head with the butt of a handgun. When the victim regained consciousness, he used a passerby’s cell phone to call 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital for an orbital bone fracture and a bruised eye, the report said.

According to the incident report, MPD has yet to locate the suspect, who was described as a black male, 5-foot-10, thin build, in his 30’s or 40’s, one eye is “cloudy,” wearing gray jogging pants, a dark t-shirt and a striped hat.