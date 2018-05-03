The Madison Police Department is currently investigating an early Thursday morning burglary at a West Washington Avenue apartment.

The 23-year-old tenant awoke when her cat meowed a little before 4:00 a.m. She quickly noticed an intruder in her room.

According to an MPD incident report, the suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 40, around six feet tall and wearing a dark baseball cap with a long sleeve shirt or jacket.

MPD in search of armed robbery suspect near Monroe StreetAccording to a University of Wisconsin WiscAlert, an armed robbery is being investigated by the Madison Police Department. The man, Read…

The report does not indicate if the victim is a University of Wisconsin student.

MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain said the perpetrator probably thought the apartment was empty because he “took off” with the woman’s wallet as soon as she saw him.

The suspect is not currently in custody, but MPD will be reviewing apartment building security cameras in hopes of catching a glimpse of the burglar.

DeSpain said police will also be looking at surveillance from a University Avenue gas station, where the victim’s credit card was used soon after, most likely by the robber.

Sunday afternoon burglary reported in Sellery Residence HallUniversity of Wisconsin Police Department responded to a burglary incident in Sellery Residence Hall Sunday. According to a UWPD incident Read…

The victim told one officer she forgot to lock her door, which is how the suspect was able to enter her unit. DeSpain pointed to the importance of good home security, especially in the warmer months when open windows can allow burglars to merely reach into a home and steal items.

“The main thing again that I continue to emphasize is just lock doors and windows because a lot of these burglars are opportunistic,” DeSpain said. “Keep your valuables out of sight.”