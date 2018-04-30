Two patrons leaving a downtown-area parking ramp got into an altercation early Saturday morning about who had the right of way while exiting.

A 21-year-old Fond du Lac man, who was leaving the parking structure on University Ave. near N. Lake Street, said there was an exchange of words between himself and the other driver, leading to him flip off the suspect.

The male suspect then proceeded to threaten to kill the Fond du Lac man and pointed a handgun at him.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the victim took “evasive maneuvers” to lose the driver and then called the police.

The suspect was reported to be driving a red or orange Jeep Renegade. He is an black male his 20’s with short hair, according to the incident report.