One man has been arrested after several people were shot with a paintball gun Sunday evening.

According to a Madison Police Department report, the incident involved five male perpetrators and three male victims.

According to the incident report, a 19-year-old man was standing at the corner of West Johnson Street and Wisconsin Avenue when he was shot in the head with a paintball gun. Moments later, two more male victims were shot — one in the leg and the other in their backpack.

Woman beat unconscious outside Double U after early Sunday altercationMadison Police Department officers responded to an altercation early Sunday which left a woman unconscious outside the Double U bar. Read…

The men realized the shooter was in a moving car driving past them on W. Johnson St. The victims saw the perpetrator’s license plate and reported it to MPD.

After seeing the car near Langdon St., MPD officers pulled it over. Inside, they discovered five men ranging in ages from 16 through 21.

The men had four paintball guns, along with ammunition. According to the incident report, the men said they had just bought the guns and were planning to use them at a paintball range.

One of the men, Alex Ziobro of Prairie du Sac, admitted to shooting the three men. He was arrested for second-degree reckless endangerment and cited for unlawful possession of a paintball gun. The other men in the car were cited for unlawful possession of a paintball gun.