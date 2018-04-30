After a confrontation Saturday night, a Chicago man visiting Madison was knocked unconscious in the 600 block of University Avenue.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, a man grabbed the buttocks of the victim’s friend without her consent at around 7:00 PM Saturday night. The victim, a 26-year-old man from Chicago, confronted the man and told “just how wrong his unwanted sexual contact had been.”

The man responded by punching the Chicago man in the face, knocking him to the ground. As he fell, the victim’s head bounced off the concrete. The victim was taken to a hospital and was treated for facial injuries, including damaged teeth.

The perpetrator is currently at-large. If he is identified, the incident report said he will arrested and charged with both fourth degree sexual assault and substantial battery.

The incident report described him as a black male with light complexion, standing at approximately 5’8″ and wearing a gray hoodie, dark jeans, and a red hat worn backwards.