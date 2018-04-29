Madison Police Department officers responded to an altercation early Sunday which left a woman unconscious outside the Double U bar.

The incident involved a 31-year-old female victim and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Caleb Nchang.

Warm weather bring 15,000 partiers out for Mifflin Street Block PartyWarmer temperatures and a clear blue sky drew a larger crowd to the annual Mifflin Street Block Party this Saturday Read…

Video surveillance from the night showed Nchang “brutally… and repeatedly” punching the victim, according to an MPD incident report. Nchang, who is the father of the victim’s child, beat her until she was unconscious.

MPD officers contacted Nchang shortly after the altercation, who admitted to the incident. He was arrested and charged with domestic substantial battery.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for monitoring after emergency medical services treated her at the scene.