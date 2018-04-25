Come Thursday, Poke Plus will open on State Street next to State Street Brats.

The restaurant will replace Disco Fries, which closed in March after being in business for one year, according to the manager of the new poke eatery, Yanna Zeng.

It will serve customizable bowls of poke, a traditional Hawaiian dish full of raw fish, vegetables, grains and other toppings, Zeng said. Poke Plus will offer avocado, white radishes, fresh salmon, mango, seaweed salad, masago, spicy crabmeat and other options as ingredients.

Poke has grown in popularity in the U.S. recently. Madison currently has two poke eateries — Poke Poke and Miko Poke — but Poke Plus will separate itself from its competition with a cooked teriyaki option, Zeng said.

“The ingredients are going to be fresh because it is Poke and Poke means fresh ingredients,” Zeng said. “We also have teriyaki because not many people like raw fish … so we will have some cooked options for customers.”

Zeng said she will open the restaurant along with Wendy Weng, who has opened two other restaurants — Dragon I and Ichiban Sichuan — in Madison.

Though poke bowls will regularly run $8 or $9, the restaurant will run a promotion when it opens Thursday, offering 50 percent off Poke bowls, Zeng said. More details will be posted on their Facebook page in the coming days, she added.