The alleged perpetrator of an early April sexual assault has been arrested, according to Madison Police Department spokesman Joel Despain.

In an earlier incident report, MPD said a 24-year-old woman, a University of Wisconsin graduate student, reported a sexual assault in the early morning hours of April 7. The incident occurred near E. Johnson St. and N. Blair St. on the east side of Madison.

The woman said she was pushed into bushes by a man dressed in dark clothing as she walked home. The woman said the attacker fled after a car pulled up close to where he was assaulting her.

In a press conference Thursday, Despain said officers, who have “literally been working around the clock on the case,” had probable cause to arrest 28-year-old Dorian Wade for the assault.

Wade, who was charged with second-degree sexual assault, was arrested “without incident” at his Flower Lane apartment. Assisting in Wade’s arrest was MPD Special Weapons and Tactics team, the Violent Crimes Unit, the Special Investigations Unit and the Dane County Task Force.

The updated incident report said downtown surveillance cameras played a huge role in arresting and identifying Wade.

MPD officers located a car which was following and stalking the victim as she walked home the night of the incident. Officers then examined videos and pictures from surveillance cameras in area parking lots.

From these images, officers found a car matching the one which was seen to be stalking and following the victim.

Officers were able to determine the identity of the owner of the car from its license plate number and from images of the suspect.

The Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory completed a comparison of DNA from the assault to the DNA of the car’s owner. There was a match, singling out Wade as the perpetrator of the assault and resulting in his arrest Thursday.