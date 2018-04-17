University of Wisconsin Police Department responded to do a welfare check of a man sleeping in Memorial Library shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

According to the UWPD incident report, the 32 year-old man was identified as James Charles. UWPD determined Charles had a warrant for his arrest.

Charles initially resisted arrest even after multiple commands to stop resisting. A UWPD officer eventually deployed pepper spray and were able to safely arrest Charles.

Charles was then taken into custody without injury and booked in Dane County Jail for the warrant and additional charges for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.