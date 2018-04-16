In a crime warning sent to University of Wisconsin students Monday afternoon, the university detailed four reported incidents of burglary and theft at Grainger Hall.

The reported incidents started with an April 13 burglary and, according to the crime warning, occurred as recently as Monday.

The incidents were reported to have occurred in unlocked offices and classrooms, and at the Capital Cafe, an eatery located in Grainger Hall.

According to the crime warning, the same perpetrator is believed to have carried out all four of the reported incidents.

The UW Police Department is investigating the incidents, and encouraged anyone with information to contact them at (608) 264-2677.