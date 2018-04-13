Madison Police Department officers responded to an unwanted person who wandered into the Statesider apartments around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

The man was a bald, black male 40-50 years old with a gray-black goatee wearing jeans a green sweatshirt and carrying a white beanie, according to the incident report.

The man said he had just gotten out of a Mexican prison, and he needed money and a place to stay warm.

There were three roommates in the apartment when the man entered the apartment, who were all frightened, the report said. One roommate locked herself in a room, while the other screamed loudly causing the intruder to flee.

Police were called, but the man had fled the area before they arrived. Police are currently trying to identify the intruder.