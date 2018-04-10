Multiple complaints of fraudulent phone calls have been reported to Madison Police Department in which victims have been scammed out of money by callers claiming to be from Apple.

Most recently, a male victim, 69, was duped out of $300 after being tricked into believing he was speaking with someone from AppleCare, according to the MPD incident report. The victim was made to believe his phone and laptop had been hacked, thus permitting the caller to take remote control of his laptop to fix the alleged “problems.”

The caller requested $300 in Apple gift cards as payment for the “service.” The victim complied, but when the caller persisted on more money the victim grew suspicious and contacted the police.

Police have not yet taken anyone into custody for this fraud.