A residential burglary occurred Thursday in the 200 block of Bassett Street, after a Madison man returned home to find some of his property missing.

The 24-year-old realized a screen on one of his windows had been removed and the window was open, allowing the burglar to enter his residence.

After witnesses described a suspicious man trespassing inside the building, police arrested 22-year-old Delmont Moore late Friday. Moore was caught with a backpack containing the victim’s stolen items.

Moore was charged with possession of stolen property, obstructing a police officer, resisting a police officer and felony bail jumping.