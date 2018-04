A 24-year-old woman was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning on East Johnson Street, according to the Madison Police Department.

The woman flagged down a passerby to call police after a stranger pushed her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her near North Blair Street at 3:33 a.m., per the MPD incident report.

The victim said she was walking in the area when a man dressed in dark clothing attacked her. When a car approached the scene of the assault, the attacker fled.