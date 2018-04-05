Portillo’s, a popular Chicago-area restaurant chain, announced Thursday it would be expanding operations to Madison at an unspecified date later this year.

The chain is widely known in the northern Midwest for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chocolate cakes, salads and other food items typical to America’s fast food chains.

Madison finally gets coveted Dave & Buster’s location on west sideFor the college student demographic, alcohol and good food are indispensable staples. Throw in over 170 state-of-the-art simulators, video and Read…

Portillo’s has expanded in recent years outside of its traditional base in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs. The company’s chief executive officer, Keith Kinsey, said the company has enjoyed a “warm welcome” in Wisconsin at its two Milwaukee-area locations.

Madison’s first Portillo’s location will be located at 4505 East Towne Mall Blvd. It will be roughly 9,000 square feet large and will be able to serve more than 200 customers. The location will also include an outdoor eating patio and a two-lane drive-through.