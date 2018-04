Several law enforcement agencies, including Madison Police Department, are searching for a suspect for felony parole violation and connections to an identity fraud crime spree.

According to the MPD incident report 30-year-old Deserah L. Chapman, also known as Deserah L. Schuepbach, is connected to a fraudulent check chasing spree that has robbed victims of tens of thousands of dollars.

MPD said the suspect is often seen at local stores and businesses.