Madison Police Department officers responded early Sunday morning to a street fight involving up to 20 people.

According to an incident report, the fight occurred at the intersection of King St. and Main St. near Capitol Square.

Officers responded to the scene at 1:42 A.M. Sunday morning. At the scene, MPD officers found a male victim who had been dealt knife wounds to his head and face. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening wounds.

The suspect fled the scene of the crime before officers arrived. As of late Sunday morning, he remains at-large.

MPD officers believe the victim and suspect know each other. The incident report said the investigation is still ongoing and there is no active threat to the public.