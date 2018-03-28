Madison Police Department responded to a call on the 100 block of State Street early Wednesday morning.

The suspect, a black male in his late 20s to early 30s wearing a skullcap and black jacket, caned a homeless man after accusing him of stealing some of his alcohol, according to the MPD incident report.

The victim, a 32 year old male, needed staples to close the wound that resulted from the caning. The victim explained to police that there was a third man sleeping nearby at the time of the incident and the suspect took the man’s cane and swung it at the victim’s head.

The victim called 911 during the attack, causing the suspect to flee down State Street. His whereabouts remain unknown but if he is located, he will be arrested for substantial battery.