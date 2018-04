Madison Police Department responded to a call at Church Key Bar and Grill early Wednesday morning.

Travis S. Larson, 27, was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct after jumping on the back of the bar manager and punching him in the head. Larson also pushed his finger into the victim’s eye, according to an MPD incident report.

The victim was trying to break up a disturbance when Larson assaulted him. One of the people involved in the disturbance had come to the bar with the suspect.