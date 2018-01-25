Dorn TrueValue Hardware, located at 127 N. Broom St., announced Tuesday it will be closing Feb. 16.

Rumors had been circulating for months surrounding the future of Dorn Hardware’s downtown location. One employee, Jourden Schultz said the staff had previously expected to be gone by summertime because rent rates were going to be tripled at the end of the store’s lease.

“The reaction … was somber, [but] at least we finally had an answer,” Schultz said. “When we actually heard our lease was up it was really frustrating and angering and bittersweet.”

Jason Shaw, the general manager, has worked at Dorn Hardware for more than 20 years, and he said many employees have been apart of the store’s employee “family” for anywhere between one and five years.

To the dismay of some local customers, Dorn Hardware will not be reopening in Downtown Madison because of difficulty finding another nearby location. Instead, the company will be opening two new locations in Stoughton and Verona, Wisconsin.

Maintenance workers and elderly residents of a nearby apartment complex are among the many who reacted with anger and frustration to the news of impending closure.

“They come in here just to socialize,” Schultz said of the older patrons. “We’ve gotten to know [the maintenance people] over the years, and they are loyal customers who rely on this place.”

Capitol Centre Market will be replacing Dorn Hardware, expanding its current operations into the soon-vacant space after beginning renovations on April 2. Owner Mitch Eveland bought Dorn Hardware’s leased space in January and is excited to develop the shop’s deli and bakery.

Despite this, Eveland wishes he could have found another suitable building because of the importance of Dorn Hardware to Madison’s downtown area. Eveland attempted to find another suitable location for the store, and even offered to supplement their rent.

“We worked real hard to keep both, but unfortunately it was not successful,” Eveland said. “We love being apart of the neighborhood and are looking forward to being able to provide more services”