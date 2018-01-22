A Madison man suffered head injuries early Sunday morning after falling from a parking ramp.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the man punched the window of moving car shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. He then fell over a railing in the State Street Campus Parking Garage.

Man remains in critical condition after attempting to climb parking ramp from outsideMadison Police Department responded to a call Friday after a man fell off a State Street campus garage ramp while Read…

The man fell 13 feet to Hawthorne Court below, where he suffered head injuries.

MPD believe alcohol was a “contributing factor” to the incident.