Three University of Wisconsin students were the victims of a robbery early Saturday morning after a burglar entered their apartment through an unlocked slider door.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the burglar entered the N. Park St. apartment and stole two laptops and a gaming system early Saturday morning.

UW freshmen forced to return stolen tree to Frances streetA group of University of Wisconsin freshmen were forced to return a Christmas tree they stole Friday afternoon. The tree, Read…

The incident report identifies the victims as three UW Madison students, aged 19 through 22. The residents were sleeping at the time of the robbery.

In the incident report, MPD included a reminder for students to keep doors locked, even while at home, as they return from winter break.