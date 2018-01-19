Madison Police Department officers arrested two brothers Wednesday morning who were wanted for homicide in Chicago.

The brothers were identified as 26-year-old Jordan Sharlow and 25-year-old Justin Sharlow. The Sharlow brothers were wanted on homicide warrants issued by Cook County in Illinois, where Chicago is located.

MPD officers assisted Chicago Police Department officers in arresting the brothers at separate locations in the Madison area Wednesday morning.

Following their arrest Wednesday morning, both brothers were brought into the MPD Central District office.