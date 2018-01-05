A 19-year-old Madison woman called the Madison Police Department Thursday night after realizing a man was outside her bedroom window trying to break into her apartment on North Frances Street.

When she heard the screen being cut and the jiggling of the window, the victim got out of the apartment and called 911, according to a MPD incident report.

When the officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was still trying to open the victim’s window from the outside.

“Someone is literally two feet away from me. I don’t know if he had a weapon and what he was intending to do once he got inside,” the victim told police later.

The suspect, 29-year-old Mauricio Mendez-Lera, was arrested for attempt to commit burglary, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Mendez-Lera had several cell phones in his backpack, and MPD is currently in the process of figuring out if any had been stolen.