A man was arrested Tuesday for taking pictures of a girl in a Witte Residence Hall bathroom Friday afternoon.

The man has been identified as Justin Fahy, a 27-year-old from neighboring Monona. According to a University of Wisconsin Police Department incident report, Fahy entered Witte Residence Hall Friday afternoon.

Video footage in the building show Fahy entering a women’s restroom and staying there for 14 minutes. During that time, he is accused of sliding his phone under the stall and taking a picture of a girl as she went to the bathroom.

The victim said the suspect identified himself as a special agent with the U.S. Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms and Alcohol, and said it was a “misunderstanding,” and that he had mistakenly entered the wrong restroom.

Search warrants obtained against Fahy showed his phone had been recently restored to a backup point, something which the UWPD officers said led them to believe he was trying to destroy evidence.

UWPD officers arrested Fahy Tuesday and charged him with attempting to take photos depicting nudity, which is a felony, and disorderly conduct.

According to the incident report, Fahy has been formally banned from the UW campus.