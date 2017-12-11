A theft and burglary suspect was identified through surveillance video recorded in an apartment on the 500 block of North Frances Street.

The footage showed 21-year-old Zayne Willis entering an unlocked apartment and stealing money from wallets while at least one resident was asleep, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Another camera showed Willis stealing a $950 coat from the common area of the building.

Willis was arrested for burglary with person lawfully present in dwelling and for theft.

