Madison Police Department responded to a report of two armed robbers entering an unlocked door on North Orchard Street early Saturday night.

According to a MPD incident report, the residents of the N. Orchard were at home when two individuals entered and wielded guns at the victims.

One of the residents attempted to push the gun away, which resulted in the suspect striking him in the face with the handgun. The victim suffered a significant laceration and other injuries to the face.

Both suspects then fled while an outside citizen chased them away. One of the suspects then pointed the gun at the citizen and took his cell phone. They subsequently fled the scene.

The victim who suffered the laceration to the face was transported to the hospital.

Responding officers don’t believe this incident was random. The investigation is ongoing.

Madison woman sexually assaulted, battered by Uber driverA Madison woman reported a sexual assault and battery by an Uber driver Monday night. The victim was identified as a Read…