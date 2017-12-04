A Madison man was arrested Sunday morning after puling a gun in a parking ramp on North Carroll Street.

Davonte Howard, a 22-year-old Madison man, was accused of pointing a handgun at a 23-year-old man, according to a Madison Police incident report.

The victim tried to make sure a woman who was with the suspect was OK because she and the suspect had been arguing.

The suspect attempted to drive out of the State Street Capitol parking ramp without her, and the woman jumped on the hood of the car in an attempt to stop him.

When she did this, the woman dropped her purse. The victim picked up the purse and tried to return it to the woman when the suspect pulled out the gun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim explained what he was trying to do, returned the purse and backed away slowly. Police were summoned and the suspect was arrested in the ramp.

Howard was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.