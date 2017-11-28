University of Wisconsin Cross College Advisor, Colin Rohm, died at the UW Hospital last Tuesday due to a combination of pneumonia and complications with Type 1 diabetes.

Rohm grew up in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, was a UW undergraduate student from 2009-2013, according to his obituary. He received his B.A. in 2013 with a triple major in economics, history and mathematics.

While working toward his undergraduate degree, Rohm was a peer advisor with cross-college advising services, his obituary said. This led him into his career of advising in various departments across campus.

For three years, Rohm was also an advisor for the L&S Honors program, according to an email from the L&S Honors program director, Sabine Gross.

Gross sent an email to students regarding his passing, noting the grief counseling services available through University Health Services and the Dean of Students and informing students of a memorial service being held sometime next week.

Most recently, Rohm was an advisor for CCAS while teaching a freshman seminar and pursuing graduate studies in educational public policy at the UW Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs, according to his obituary.

“Through his various professional advising roles, Colin became known as one of the sharpest and most effective advisors on campus, especially standing up for the rights of students when matters of policy came up,” Director of CCAS, Timothy Walsh, said.

Rohm had a “special gift” for connecting with the students he assisted and made sure their needs were met, Walsh said.

Rohm’s current students are being transitioned to another advisor, CCAS communications director, Gayle Viney, said. CCAS is working to make sure all students feel supported and are receiving the assistance they need.

“We were shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of Colin,” Walsh said.