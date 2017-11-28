A Madison woman reported a sexual assault by an Uber driver on Monday night from the UnityPoint Health Meriter Hospital.

The victim was identified as a woman in her 20s, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

MPD officers were dispatched to UnityPoint Health Meriter Monday night, where the woman reported a sexual assault and battery against her late Friday night.

The victim reported being battered and sexually assaulted late Friday night in a male Uber driver’s car as it was parked outside her residence near Midvale Blvd.

The suspect has been identified as Doteh Albert Mensah, a 36-year-old Fitchburg man. He has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and substantial battery.