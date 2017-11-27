Student Activity Center Governing Board requested a budget increase Monday from the Student Services Finance Committee.

SACGB Chair, Nick Hall asked for an increase from $367,811 to $383,483 for the 2019 Associated Students of Madison budget.

Based on feedback from students, Hall said the budget increase would be used for study tables and student organization office spaces in the SAC.

“We’ve been talking to students and they really want tables instead of chairs,” Hall said.

Other projects requested by students include installing water bottle filling stations and hand dryers and adding more tables to the study area, Hall said. This would replace the chairs with attached desks that are currently in the study spaces.

Some student organizations have also pressed for soundproofing the in multi-purpose room and frosting the windows of the mid-size offices.

The tenants in these offices have complained students studying nearby have repeatedly peered in while the staff are talking about “sensitive information,” Hall said.

Student Council unanimously approves ASM internal budgetAssociated Students of Madison met Tuesday to vote on the its internal budget for fiscal year 2019, as well as Read…

Additionally, Hall said the board is looking to reallocate resources and decreasing needs in the budget for student hourly wages, supplies and maintenance.

Rep. Max Goldfarb questioned Hall on the necessity of frosted windows because of the lack of problems that have occurred in the past.

But, Hall said SACGB allocated offices to organizations based on their privacy needs, which are compromised by the clear windows.

Rep. Dylan Resch expressed concern about initiating a permanent solution for organizations that often rotate out of these offices over time. He suggested SACGB consider window blinds or curtains instead.

Hall said the windows would have to be replaced after a while and it would add more strain on the SACGB budget.

“I just don’t really see benefits to a clear window,” Hall said.

SSFC approves ASM budget eliminating vice chair salariesThe Student Services Finance Committee met Thursday to vote on the Associated Students of Madison’s internal budget for fiscal year Read…

SSFC will vote on the reparations to the study facilities Thursday.

SSFC also heard a budget request from the Wisconsin Union Representatives.

Deputy Director of the Wisconsin Union, Susan Dibbell presented an update on the plumbing issue on the first floor of the Memorial Union.

Dibbell said she believes the flooding was a result from a plumbing problem on Langdon Street and that it should no longer be a problem.