A robbery was reported outside of Cheba Hut on West Gilman Street early Sunday morning.

The victim, a 23-year-old male Cheba Hut employee, was taking out the trash when he was approached by the suspect, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The suspect was armed with a handgun, which was tucked in his waistband. The suspect ordered the victim to empty his pockets and punched the victim in the face.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet, phone and watch before fleeing. The phone was later recovered.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the punch.

The suspect is a 23 to 27-year-old, slender male. He is around 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap and a black hooded sweatshirt.

A K-9 track was conducted, but the suspect has not been located. The investigation is ongoing.