Police block off the area around the building where Zimmermann was found dead last April.

The family of former University of Wisconsin student, Brittany Zimmerman who was murdered in her apartment in 2008, released a statement Tuesday that said they found a DNA match that points to their daughter’s killer.

Zimmermann was a UW junior at the time of her death in April 2008. She was strangled and stabbed in her apartment by someone who followed her into her home.

Her parents, Kevin and Jean Zimmerman said in a statement that there is a DNA match that connects to the homicide investigation, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Officials are not yet able to comment on the case.

“We are confirming that there was a DNA match in our daughter Brittany’s homicide investigation,” the statement from Kevin and Jean Zimmermann said, according to WSJ. “We are choosing not to release his name as we understand that the DA’s office is not prepared to file charges.”

The Zimmermann family still hopes someone will come forward with information so the investigation can be brought to a point in which an arrest can be made, according to WSJ.

Body found in Marshall Park near Lake MendotaMadison Police Department, along with two other parties, are currently investigating a death after a body was discovered near the Read…

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said to the WSJ the Zimmermann family had visited with the police Friday, but the police department is unable to confirm details of the case.

To move on with the case, someone will need to come forward with fundamental information to the case, according to the WSJ.