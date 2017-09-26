The Madison Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday at a West Gilman Street apartment.

A 24-year-old male was in his bedroom eating a sandwich and watching Netflix when an unknown man entered, according to an MPD incident report.

The resident heard a noise from another room but assumed it was one of his roommates.

The suspect, who popped his head into the room where the victim was, assumed the apartment was empty, but soon realized it wasn’t.

When realizing the apartment was occupied, he said “‘(expletive), I’m out of here.”

He then quickly fled the scene.

Upon investigation, police found that even though the door to the apartment was locked, an unsecured window on the first floor provided an entrance for the burglar.

One of the roommates realized her laptop, purse and backpack were stolen, among other items.

The suspect is a black male, 35 to 40 years old. He was wearing a Milwaukee Brewers hat and a yellow, short-sleeved t-shirt.

MPD is reviewing surveillance video to identify the suspect.

