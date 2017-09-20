Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, replaced Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, as Wisconsin’s Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Tuesday.

In a statement, Hintz, a member of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee, urged his party members to unite against “harmful policies” of the Republican party and Governor Scott Walker.

“Assembly Democrats have a tremendous opportunity to lead,” Hintz said. “With my colleagues’ support, we will tackle the challenges ahead and move forward as a unified caucus. What I can promise is responsive leadership that is unafraid to make the tough decisions.”

Barca, who served as minority leader for the past seven years, congratulated Hintz in a statement and said he is looking forward to working with Hintz to expose Walker’s “misaligned priorities” and build a better economy.

A member of the State Assembly since 2006, Hintz has been an outspoken critic of Walker and the Republican Legislature’s resolution to road funding, K-12 education and tax policy.