According to the executive director of Centro Hispano, Karen Melendez Coller, many immigrants travel to Chicago or Milwaukee for help with their defense.

The Vera grant is one of several pushes by the county to support its immigrant residents, according to The Cap Times.

Sovern said that a defense attorney does not guarantee that the clients will not be deported, but studies have shown that defendants who have a lawyer have a much better chance.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said local leaders do not agree with the actions being taken by the federal government.

“In Dane County we welcome you, we respect you, we stand with you, we’re here to assist you during these challenging times,” Parisi said.