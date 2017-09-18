University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced in an email to students Monday the university would take part in The Big Ten Voting Challenge.

The nonpartisan initiative encourages universities to brainstorm together in order to increase student engagement, according to the Vote B1G website.

This initiative will encourage the mobilization of registration of voters and voter turnout in the 2018 election, according to a statement. At the end of the challenge, the university with the highest voter turnout and the university with the most improved voter turnout will both receive trophies.

According to the statement, previous efforts for voting turnout at UW include:

Partnering with the Andrew Goodman Foundation on the Vote Everywhere campaign Giving students at voter-compliant identification cards when receiving their Wiscard at student orientation Giving space on campus for voter registration through Associated Students of Madison and other campus groups Providing campus spaces for early voting registration in the November 2016 election where 4,000 Madison residents voted early Providing information on how to register and vote through vote.wisc.edu

The Morgridge Center will lead the voting initiative.