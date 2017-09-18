Early Friday morning, a 21-year-old Madison woman lost consciousness after being choked by a stranger while out with friends on the 600 block of University Ave.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the suspect attempted to “photobomb,” or insert himself into the suspect’s photo.

The suspect then pulled out money and tossed it into the air, some of which was $100 bills. The victim’s friends picked up the money, and the suspect asked for them to return it.

The money was returned, but the suspect began to attack the victim, placing both hands around her neck while shacking the victim’s head.

The victim regained consciousness shortly after, and MPD was notified later that day.

The investigation is ongoing.