Nooshin Fesenthal, a University of Wisconsin alumna, will be celebrated at the 62nd Annual Gold Coast Fashion Award Show for her work with the Children’s Service Board, a philanthropic organization that works to help sick and underprivileged children in the Chicago area.

Fesenthal, who graduated in 2005, is an investment sales broker at Jones Lang LaSalle, a commercial real estate corporation. There she has closed approximately $2.5 billion investment sales transactions for JLL.

Besides her work at JLL, Fesenthal is a strong contributor to the community through her work with the Children’s Service Board of the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

Tom Donda, an account executive with Motion PR, a sponsor company of GCFAS, said CSB is “one of the most active and successful philanthropic organizations” that supports the hospital in “healthcare excellence.”

GOP bill would restrict OB-GYN abortion trainingWisconsin Republicans introduced a bill Tuesday which could potentially prohibit funding or performance of abortions by an employee of the University of Read…

Using her fine-tuned business skills, Fesenthal said she is constantly seeking out corporate sponsors for benefit events the hospital holds.

Fesenthal attributes her success and desire to help others to her time at UW.

“The quality of the education the UW provides is unlike anything else,” Fesenthal said. “The college fosters a love and curiosity for learning versus a purely task-oriented education process.”

UW has a goal of creating students who will go on to contribute to their communities, something which is expressed in “The Wisconsin Idea,” Fesenthal said.

Fesenthal said she is appreciative of this aspect of UW’s approach to education because it has made her a more conscious citizen in her community.

“The school also emphasized that we are all responsible citizens who need to have an active role in our community to make society better as a whole,” Fesenthal said.

Bill looks to reduce strain on emergency medical providers’ resourcesIn hopes to reduce medical and emergency services’ costs, Wisconsin lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill that would allow the community Read…

Fesenthal said she found a community of friends based on genuine love and mutual support which were fostered through the UW’s energy.

The genuine love found in these friendships, Fesenthal said, translated to an even stronger desire to give back to her community in her adult life.

Being a contributor to CSB for the past five years has allowed Fesenthal to apply the lessons she learned at UW to making children healthier and happier each day, something which Fesenthal said is extremely rewarding.