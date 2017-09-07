University of Wisconsin Police Department arrested a Madison man after he snuck into Ogg Residence Hall women’s restroom and took pictures of unsuspecting women, Thursday.

According to a UWPD incident report, 18-year-old Larry Seidl had entered the residence hall bathroom where he stuck his phone underneath a stall in which a woman was occupying.

Two other women in Ogg said they saw Seidel taking photos as well.

Before UWPD could arrest Seidel, Ogg staff confronted him in a restroom, and he subsequently fled the scene.

Police caught up to Seidel on the 700 block of State Street and arrested him.

Seidel is currently being held at Dane County Jail on two counts of bail jumping.

Last week, Seidel was caught taking photos of women in the restrooms of Sellery Residence Hall. He made an appearance for those charges Thursday.