A 29-year-old Madison Man was found passed out with a head injury on the 200 block of West Gorham Street early Sunday morning.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, a witness said a fight broke out after the victim yelled racially demeaning remarks at a group of young African American men.

He kept repeating to the group,”you a gangsta,” to which one of the men responded, “On my mama, I’m going to hit him.”

The man proceeded to punch the victim once in the head, knocking him unconscious.

When the victim regained consciousness, he did not remember what had happened and was subsequently taken to detox by MPD.