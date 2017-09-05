University of Wisconsin senior McKenna Collins excitedly awaits the upcoming Miss America pageant show where she will make her appearance as Miss Wisconsin this September.

Collins, a Madison native and senior studying communications and political science, said she is proud to represent her home state in the Miss America pageant.

She is a huge supporter of Miss America because the pageant provides scholarships for young women in the country while focusing on the talents of the contestants, Collins said.

Although she did not expect to get into the industry, her pageants have helped her fund her higher education.

Collins started this past year and has been awarded some scholarships. In one of her most recent pageants, the Miss Madison-Capitol City Pageant, she received a $10,000 scholarship.

Aside from participating in pageants, Collins is also involved in the Madison community outside of the classroom. Before competing, Collins worked at Project Plie in Wisconsin where she taught classes, volunteered and shared her passion for dance.

“I want to be able to do this on an even larger scale and I want to give back to the community in as many ways as I can,” Collins said. “I really want to make a difference.”

Talent, Collins said is a huge factor for the judgers. Having three years of professional dancing under her belt, her talent is classical en pointe ballet dancing.

But, dance is not Collins’ only talent. She said she is experienced in politics and has a strength for communication. At UW, she is a member of two political clubs and said joining them was the best decision she has made in college.

Additionally, Collins has interned with political leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“The biggest part of being Miss Wisconsin or America is having the ability to harness communication skills,” Collins said.

Her day-to-day life gives her even more reasons to be a proud Wisconsinite. Collins believes Wisconsin has an uncanny population of friendly individuals. She has traveled for dance and pageants and while she traveling, she said her favorite thing about Wisconsin is the people.

Through travel and time Collins also has a new understanding of what defines beauty.

“I would say I think beauty really does come from within. That is one of the biggest things I’ve learned throughout my years as a professional dancer and as Miss Wisconsin. It’s about having a caring heart,” Collins said.

The Miss America pageant will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey Sept, 10 at 8 p.m. CT. Interested viewers can watch on a livestream on ABC.