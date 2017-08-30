University of Wisconsin Police Department arrested a Madison man who “piggybacked” his way into Sellery Residence Hall, and proceeded to take illicit pictures of a woman.

According to a UWPD incident report, the perpetrator, 18-year-old Larry Seidel, gained access to the building early Wednesday morning by following student residents who swiped their student IDs to unlock the doors.

Upon entering the building, Seidl went into a women’s bathroom and pointed a camera at the Sellery resident using the restroom. The girl screamed, prompting Seidel to flee the bathroom.

After reviewing security footage, UWPD determined Seidl had entered several women’s restrooms after he gained entrance to Sellery.

Seidl, who UWPD has said is not a student at UW, was later arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

In the incident report, UWPD reminded students not to allow people who they do not recognize to enter any residence hall if they do not have a valid student I.D.

UPWD also encouraged any student who believes themselves to be a victim of Seidl’s trespassing to contact them.