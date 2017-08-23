A man is at large after robbing a man early Wednesday morning on West Dayton Street.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the victim, a 39-year-old Montana man, was visiting Madison and staying at a hotel located near the site of the robbery.

Around 2:30 a.m, the victim was walking back to his hotel with a friend when his wallet was stolen.

The victim’s wallet was attached to his pants via a silver chain.

The suspect, who was seen panhandling on West Dayton Street moments before the incident took place, stole the victim’s wallet by yanking on this chain and grabbing the wallet as it fell out of the victim’s pocket.

The victim and an acquaintance of the victim chased after the suspect as he ran down the street with the wallet. The suspect emptied the wallet of all money before dropping it on the street.

The man was described as a large black man with a muscular build, gray facial stubble and wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt.

The investigation is ongoing.