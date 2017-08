Police arrested two men on the 700 block of State street Tuesday evening after witnessing a fight in progress.

The arresting officer observed a chair being thrown and a loud crash, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. The officer then discovered two men fighting on the ground.

Despite no concrete evidence of alcohol, it is believed at least one of the belligerents may have been intoxicated, the arresting MPD officer said.

No one was seriously injured.